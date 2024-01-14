Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Javed Miandad, arguably Pakistan’s greatest-ever batsman, said Babar Azam can always come to him for advice if he needs help with any aspect of his game.

He noted that he is more than happy to help Azam as he knows how good the 29-year-old is.

While his door is always open, Miandad pointed out that if players don’t want to pick his brain, there is nothing more he can do.

“If Babar Azam ever wants advice, I am always available. This country has given me everything, and I am always ready to guide any player. But if someone doesn’t want to come, what can I do?” the 66-year-old told Geo News.

Azam resigned as captain after the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup, where he amassed 320 runs in nine matches, which included four fifties, at an average of 40.

He recently played for Pakistan in their three-match Test series against Australia and made 126 runs at an average of 21.

Currently, he is in action in Pakistan’s five-match T20I series against New Zealand and began by hammering 57 runs off 35 balls, which included six boundaries and two sixes, in the first T20I.

His efforts went in vain though as the men in green lost the match by 46 runs.

He followed that up with a brilliant 66 in the second T20I, which came off 43 deliveries and included seven boundaries and two sixes.

However once again, it was not enough to earn Pakistan a win as they ended up losing by 21 runs.

The third T20I between Pakistan and New Zealand will be held on January 17 in Dunedin.

Pakistan Squad for New Zealand T20I Series: Shaheen Shah Afridi (captain), Aamer Jamal, Abbas Afridi, Azam Khan (wicketkeeper), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah Khan (wicketkeeper), Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Usama Mir and Zaman Khan

