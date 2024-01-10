Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan team director Mohammad Hafeez conceded he is very impressed with fast bowlers Aamer Jamal and Khurram Shahzad as they showed a lot of passion during the recent three-match Test series against Australia.

Both players made their debuts during the series and showed plenty of potential as they caused a lot of problems when bowling.

Shahzad featured in the first Test in Perth and took five wickets at an average of 25.60 before being ruled out for the remainder of the series with a rib stress fracture and abdominal muscle tear.

As for Jamal, he finished with 18 wickets, which included two five-wicket hauls, at an average of 20.44.

He also scored 143 runs, which included a career-best 82, at an average of 28.60.

“The two debutants [Aamer Jamal and Khurram Shahzad], the way they bowled, the way they showed the passion to represent Pakistan, that is very special and heartening to me,” Hafeez was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

Pakistan ended up losing their Test series against Australia 3-0 and will now take on New Zealand in a five-match T20I series, which starts on January 12 in Auckland.

Pakistan Squad for New Zealand T20I Series: Shaheen Shah Afridi (captain), Aamer Jamal, Abbas Afridi, Azam Khan (wicketkeeper), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah Khan (wicketkeeper), Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Usama Mir and Zaman Khan

