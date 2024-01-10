Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Pakistan pace sensation Aamer Jamal said he devised a plan to get aggressive Australia middle order batsman Travis Head out, which worked perfectly as he fell into the trap.

Jamal noticed that Head was consistently trying to play the cut shot, even when the Pakistan bowlers weren’t bowling very short.

As a result, he concocted a strategy to “have the (catching) fielder outside the circle”, which proved effective as it resulted in Head’s downfall.

“Head was playing the cut shot well so it was our plan to have the (catching) fielder outside the circle. He was playing the shot even if it wasn’t that short, so that’s how we got him out,” the 27-year-old from Mianwali was quoted as saying by Geo Super.

Jamal made his debut in the series and had a memorable impact as he took 18 wickets, which included two five-wicket hauls, at an average of 20.44.

He also scored 143 runs, which included a career-best 82, at an average of 28.60.

Pakistan ended up losing the Test series against Australia 3-0 and will now face New Zealand in a five-match T20I series, which gets underway on January 12 in Auckland.

Pakistan Squad for New Zealand T20I Series: Shaheen Shah Afridi (captain), Aamer Jamal, Abbas Afridi, Azam Khan (wicketkeeper), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah Khan (wicketkeeper), Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Usama Mir and Zaman Khan

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: They showed passion, Mohammad Hafeez very impressed with two Pakistan fast bowlers

What are your thoughts on Aamer Jamal? He is really good! He is ok! He is overrated! What are your thoughts on Aamer Jamal? He is really good! 23 ( 76.67 % ) He is ok! 5 ( 16.67 % ) He is overrated! 2 ( 6.67 % )

Like this: Like Loading...