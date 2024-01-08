Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Legendary big-hitting all-rounder Shahid Afridi said Pakistan pace spearhead Shaheen Shah Afridi needed to be at his best for the three-match Test series against Australia.

Shaheen had patches of pure brilliance in series and took eight wickets at an average of 41.62.

While some people expect a lot more from the 23-year-old since he is Pakistan’s frontline bowler, Shahid noted that Shaheen needs to have a big impact and strike early to create pressure.

“Shaheen Afridi’s bowling spells will be extremely important,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan lost the series against Australia 3-0 and Shaheen will now make his debut as captain when the men in green face New Zealand in a five-match T20I series, which gets underway on January 12 in Auckland.

Pakistan Squad for New Zealand T20I Series: Shaheen Shah Afridi (captain), Aamer Jamal, Abbas Afridi, Azam Khan (wicketkeeper), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah Khan (wicketkeeper), Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Usama Mir and Zaman Khan

