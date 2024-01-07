Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Former India opener Gautam Gambhir believes people will now see the “actual Babar Azam” following his decision to step down as Pakistan captain.

Azam made the move after Pakistan’s poor performance in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup.

With the pressure of the captaincy off his shoulders, Gambhir is confident that the 29-year-old from Lahore will score plenty of runs for his side in the future.

“Now, you’ll see the actual Babar Azam, which no one has seen. I don’t know what are the records of Babar Azam, but you’ll see his actual ability from now on,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Azam recently played in Pakistan’s three-match Test series against Australia, which the men in green lost 3-0, and amassed 126 runs at an average of 21.

Azam will now feature in Pakistan’s five-match T20I series against New Zealand, which starts on January 12 in Auckland.

Pakistan Squad for New Zealand T20I Series: Shaheen Shah Afridi (captain), Aamer Jamal, Abbas Afridi, Azam Khan (wicketkeeper), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah Khan (wicketkeeper), Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Usama Mir and Zaman Khan

What do you think about Babar Azam stepping down as Pakistan captain? Good decision! Bad decision! What do you think about Babar Azam stepping down as Pakistan captain? Good decision! 3179 ( 69.02 % ) Bad decision! 1427 ( 30.98 % )

