Pakistan left-arm pace bowler Junaid Khan said Babar Azam showed no aggression when captaining the national team.

He pointed out that Azam needed to exude a high level of confidence in order to “boost the boys.”

Junaid added that during the 29-year-old’s four-year tenure as captain, he saw Azam make zero progress.

It should be noted that the Lahore native resigned from leadership role after Pakistan’s disappointing performance in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup.

“Babar doesn’t [have] those traits. You need to show aggression to boost the boys. He has captained all the formats for four years but there was no progress,” Junaid was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Azam recently featured in Pakistan’s three-match Test series against Australia, which the men in green lost 3-0, and made 126 runs at an average of 21.

He will now be involved in Pakistan’s five-match T20I series against New Zealand, which starts on January 12 in Auckland.

Pakistan Squad for New Zealand T20I Series: Shaheen Shah Afridi (captain), Aamer Jamal, Abbas Afridi, Azam Khan (wicketkeeper), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah Khan (wicketkeeper), Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Usama Mir and Zaman Khan

