Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Australia opening batsman Usman Khawaja believes Pakistan star Babar Azam is one of the best batsmen across all three formats of the game.

Azam has regularly scored runs in Tests, ODIs and T20Is, making him one of the most dangerous batsmen in the world right now.

The 29-year-old has gone through a bit of a rough patch lately and recently stepped down as skipper after the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup, but Khawaja knows the kind of damage Azam can inflict once he finds his rhythm.

“Babar Azam is one of the best batsmen in all three formats,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Azam was recently involved in Pakistan’s three-match Test series against Australia, which the men in green lost 3-0, and made 126 runs at an average of 21.

He will now feature in Pakistan’s five-match T20I series against New Zealand, which begins on January 12 in Auckland.

Pakistan Squad for New Zealand T20I Series: Shaheen Shah Afridi (captain), Aamer Jamal, Abbas Afridi, Azam Khan (wicketkeeper), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah Khan (wicketkeeper), Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Usama Mir and Zaman Khan

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: He showed no aggression, Junaid Khan saw zero progress in Pakistan batsman during his tenure as captain

What do you think about Babar Azam stepping down as Pakistan captain? Good decision! Bad decision! What do you think about Babar Azam stepping down as Pakistan captain? Good decision! 3227 ( 69.06 % ) Bad decision! 1446 ( 30.94 % )

Like this: Like Loading...