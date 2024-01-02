Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan was surprised Imad Wasim decided to retire from international cricket as he felt the left-arm spinner still had “many years left to excel.”

Imad made the decision in November 2023 and is now featuring in domestic T20 leagues.

It should be noted that the 35-year-old had been working hard to get back into the Pakistan team and got the chance to play in the T20I series against New Zealand in April 2023.

However, his last ODI came all the way back in November 2020.

“Surprised to hear about your retirement, Imad Wasim, my brother. I firmly believe you still have many years left to excel in international cricket for Pakistan,” Rizwan said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Rizwan is currently part of Pakistan’s squad for the ongoing three-match Test series against Australia, but didn’t play in the first Test in Perth, which the men in green lost by 360 runs.

He did feature in the second Test in Melbourne, which Pakistan lost by 79 runs, and made scores of 42 and 35.

With Pakistan 2-0 down in the series, they will be eager to secure a consolation win in the third Test, which begins on January 3 in Sydney.

Pakistan Squad for Australia Test Series: Shan Masood (captain), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Nawaz and Shaheen Shah Afridi

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: Don’t make him the scapegoat, Wasim Akram angry one Pakistan player seems to be taking all the blame

What are your thoughts on Imad Wasim? He is really good! He is ok! He is overrated! What are your thoughts on Imad Wasim? He is really good! 2028 ( 60.14 % ) He is ok! 893 ( 26.48 % ) He is overrated! 451 ( 13.37 % )

Like this: Like Loading...