Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Australia opening batsman Marcus Harris said Pakistan mystery spinner Abrar Ahmed is “very accurate” and possesses “some good variations”, which makes him tough to face.

Harris got the chance to play against the 25-year-old in a tour match and was even dismissed by the tricky leg-spinner while playing for the Prime Minister’s XI.

Abrar made an instant impact when given the opportunity to make his Test debut in December 2022 and has since gone on to take 38 wickets in six Tests at an average of 31.07.

“He’s very accurate as a leg-spinner which is half the battle then he’s got some good variations,” Harris, who is in the running to replace the retiring David Warner as Australia’s Test opener, was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

Abrar is currently part of Pakistan’s squad for their ongoing three-match Test series against Australia, but wasn’t picked for the first two Tests due to a knee injury.

Pakistan are 2-0 down in the series and will look to claim a consolation win in the third Test in Sydney, which gets underway on January 3.

Pakistan Squad for Australia Test Series: Shan Masood (captain), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Nawaz and Shaheen Shah Afridi

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: Still had many years left, Mohammad Rizwan shocked by Pakistan player’s unexpected decision

What are your thoughts on Abrar Ahmed? He is really good! He is ok! He is overrated! What are your thoughts on Abrar Ahmed? He is really good! 256 ( 71.71 % ) He is ok! 74 ( 20.73 % ) He is overrated! 27 ( 7.56 % )

Like this: Like Loading...