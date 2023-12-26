Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan Test captain Shan Masood believes there is no denying the fact that Babar Azam is the country’s best batsman.

Azam has been Pakistan’s most consistent run-scorer in all three formats for the last few years and has broken numerous records as well.

While he has been going through a rough patch when it comes to his batting, Masood has come to his defence, stating that the 29-year-old is still right up there with the greatest in the game.

“Babar Azam is our best batsman,” the 34-year-old, who replaced Azam as Test skipper, was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

In the ongoing three-match Test series against Australia, Azam made scores of 21 and 14 in the first Test in Perth, which the men in green lost by 360 runs.

The second Test started on December 26 in Melbourne.

Pakistan Squad for Australia Test Series: Shan Masood (captain), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Nawaz and Shaheen Shah Afridi

What do you think about Babar Azam stepping down as Pakistan captain? Good decision! Bad decision! What do you think about Babar Azam stepping down as Pakistan captain? Good decision! 2813 ( 69.17 % ) Bad decision! 1254 ( 30.83 % )

