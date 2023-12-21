Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan chief selector Wahab Riaz revealed fast bowler Haris Rauf was supposed to be the team’s “impact bowler” during the ongoing three-match Test series against Australia.

Instead of accepting the role that had been devised for him, Rauf withdrew from the tour due to concerns about his fitness and workload.

Wahab expressed his disappointment at the 30-year-old’s actions, especially since he had taken the time to discuss his role with Test captain Shan Masood and team director Mohammad Hafeez.

“We had planned to utilise Haris Rauf as an impact bowler in our Test plans, after discussions with the captain and team director,” he was quoted as saying by A Sports.

Pakistan lost the first Test against Australia in Perth by 360 runs and will now look to rebound in the second Test, which gets underway on December 26 in Melbourne.

Pakistan Squad for Australia Test Series: Shan Masood (captain), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel and Shaheen Shah Afridi

