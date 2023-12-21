Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Former wicketkeeper-batsman Rashid Latif wants Pakistan team director Mohammad Hafeez to bring back left-arm spinner Imad Wasim.

His comments come after Imad retired from international cricket in November 2023.

But considering how useful the 35-year-old can be, especially with the men in green facing a big problem when it comes to their spinners’ inability to take wickets regularly, Latif urged Hafeez to take action and convince Imad to come out of retirement and play for his country again.

“Mohammad Hafeez should strive to bring Imad back. If leagues need to be played, consider separation from the central contract, but keep yourself available for the Pakistan team,” he said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The Pakistan cricket team is currently in action in their three-match Test series against Australia, where they trail 1-0 after losing the first Test in Perth by 360 runs.

The second Test will start on December 26 in Melbourne.

Pakistan Squad for Australia Test Series: Shan Masood (captain), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel and Shaheen Shah Afridi

What are your thoughts on Imad Wasim? He is really good! He is ok! He is overrated! What are your thoughts on Imad Wasim? He is really good! 1618 ( 58.92 % ) He is ok! 761 ( 27.71 % ) He is overrated! 367 ( 13.36 % )

