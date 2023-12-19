Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan chief selector Wahab Riaz said batsman Sahibzada Farhan is “[on] our radar”, but pointed out that the top order is currently set.

Farhan has been dominating at the domestic level as he was the highest run-scorer in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, where he amassed 847 runs in seven matches for Peshawar Region, which included three centuries and two fifties, at an average of 84.70.

He then proceeded to make 226 runs in eight matches in the Pakistan Cup, which included two half-centuries, at an average of 28.25.

The 27-year-old from Charsadda followed that up by topping the run-scorers chart in the National T20 Cup, where he made 492 runs in 12 games, which included a hundred and four fifties, at an average of 44.72 and a strike-rate of 178.90.

Fully aware of how good Farhan has been, Wahab made it clear that he will only be drafted into the Pakistan team “if the need arises.”

“Sahibzada Farhan was the leading run-scorer but our top order is set currently. So, he is [on] our radar only if the need arises,” Wahab was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Farhan was not picked for the ongoing three-match Test series against Australia, where Pakistan find themselves 1-0 down after losing the first Test by 360 runs.

The second Test will get underway on December 26 in Melbourne.

Pakistan Squad for Australia Test Series: Shan Masood (captain), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel and Shaheen Shah Afridi

