Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Iconic batsman Javed Miandad has questioned why the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) treated Babar Azam so poorly in the aftermath of the team’s elimination from the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup.

Azam resigned from the leadership role in all three formats and was subsequently replaced by Shan Masood and Shaheen Shah Afridi, who became Test and T20I captain respectively.

Miandad pointed out that a “strong manager should have been appointed” to help Azam when he was captain as it would have helped him improve.

Ultimately, the 66-year-old noted it is “regrettable” how Azam’s tenure as skipper came to an end.

“A strong manager should have been appointed to support Babar so that he could become a strong captain. It is regrettable how PCB has treated a big player like Babar recently,” he told Geo News.

Azam is currently in action in Pakistan’s three-match Test series against Australia and made scores of 21 and 14 in the first Test in Perth, which Pakistan lost by 360 runs.

The second Test will get underway on December 26 in Melbourne.

Pakistan Squad for Australia Test Series: Shan Masood (captain), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel and Shaheen Shah Afridi

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: Look how much talent and passion he has, Kapil Dev shields extraordinary Pakistan player from criticism

What do you think about Babar Azam stepping down as Pakistan captain? Good decision! Bad decision! What do you think about Babar Azam stepping down as Pakistan captain? Good decision! 2583 ( 69.06 % ) Bad decision! 1157 ( 30.94 % )

Like this: Like Loading...