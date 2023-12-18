Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Former seamer Aaqib Javed has questioned if the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) have any logic after they wanted fast bowler Haris Rauf to play in the ongoing three-match Test series against Australia.

Aaqib pointed out that Rauf couldn’t even finish his debut Test match against England in December 2022 as he suffered a quadricep strain.

Knowing that the 30-year-old is a limited overs bowler, he slammed the PCB for putting undue pressure on Rauf.

“Haris played one Test and got unfit. PCB claims they will respect players, on the other hand, they put pressure on them. Right now there is no logic that you are telling Haris to play Test cricket. On what performance are you telling Haris to play in the Australia series?” Aaqib was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan suffered a disastrous 360-run loss in the first Test against Australia in Perth and will now look to level the series at 1-1 in the second Test, which begins on December 26 in Melbourne.

Pakistan Squad for Australia Test Series: Shan Masood (captain), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel and Shaheen Shah Afridi

