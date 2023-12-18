Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Pakistan chief selector Wahab Riaz has made it clear that Shan Masood will continue as Test captain, even if the national team loses the ongoing three-match Test series against Australia.

This is Masood’s first assignment since taking over as Test skipper after Babar Azam resigned from the leadership role in all three formats following the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup.

Even though Pakistan lost the first Test against Australia by 360 runs, Wahab noted that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has put their faith in Masood and stressed that the 34-year-old won’t be removed after one series.

“Shan Masood has captained Yorkshire previously and we have put our trust in him. He is going to remain the captain in the near future. We will not be removing anyone based on one series,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

The second Test between Pakistan and Australia will begin on December 26 in Melbourne.

Pakistan Squad for Australia Test Series: Shan Masood (captain), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel and Shaheen Shah Afridi

