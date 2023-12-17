Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan chief selector Wahab Riaz has indicated that spinners Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir and Usman Qadir still have a future in the national team, saying “we will need them in the future.”

Shadab, Nawaz and Mir all featured in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup, but failed to impress as they couldn’t take wickets regularly.

Shadab claimed two wickets in six matches at an average of 118.50 and an economy rate of 6.23, while Nawaz picked up two wickets in five games at an average of 111.50 and an economy rate of 5.89.

As for Mir, he finished with four wickets in four matches at an average of 62 and an economy rate of 7.08.

Qadir, meanwhile, last played for Pakistan during the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.

All four of them recently took part in a training camp prior to Pakistan’s ongoing Test series against Australia.

“The four spinners we have called in the camp are because we want to work on them and they are assets for Pakistan cricket. We will need them in the future as well and it is our duty as an organisation to work on them,” Wahab was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

The first Test between Pakistan and Australia began on December 14 in Perth.

Pakistan Squad for Australia Test Series: Shan Masood (captain), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel and Shaheen Shah Afridi

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: He looked stressed, Wasim Akram knows Pakistan player was really feeling the heat

What are your thoughts on Shadab Khan? He is really good! He is ok! He is overrated! What are your thoughts on Shadab Khan? He is really good! 484 ( 49.19 % ) He is ok! 208 ( 21.14 % ) He is overrated! 292 ( 29.67 % )

Like this: Like Loading...