Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Legendary big-hitting all-rounder Shahid Afridi has asked “whose mouths should I shut” as he is sick and tired of hearing that he advocated for Shaheen Shah Afridi to replace Babar Azam as Pakistan captain.

Azam stepped down as captain in all three formats following the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup and Shaheen succeeded him as T20I skipper.

Even though Shahid is Shaheen’s father-in-law, he insisted that he played no part in the 23-year-old being appointed captain.

“Whose mouths should I shut? By reading things on social media, I’m just feeling regretful,” he was quoted as saying by Geo Super.

Pakistan won their first two World Cup games against the Netherlands and Sri Lanka before losing four straight to India, Australia, Afghanistan and South Africa.

Despite bouncing back to beat Bangladesh and New Zealand, they failed to book their spot in the semi-finals.

The men in green ended their campaign in dismal fashion as England hammered them by 93 runs.

Shaheen and Azam are now representing Pakistan in their three-match Test series against Australia, which got underway on December 14 in Perth.

Pakistan Squad for Australia Test Series: Shan Masood (captain), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel and Shaheen Shah Afridi

