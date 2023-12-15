Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Former India batsman Mohammad Kaif believes former Pakistan captain Babar Azam is not in good form as he is failing to convert his starts into big scores.

During the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup, Azam amassed 320 runs in nine matches, which included four half-centuries, at an average of 40.

Kaif noted that he had plenty of good starts during the tournament, but could not go on to get a hundred each time.

“Overall his form is not good. He is scoring fifties and sixties but the hundred hasn’t come,” he told Star Sports as quoted by Geo Super.

Pakistan won their first two games against the Netherlands and Sri Lanka before losing four straight to India, Australia, Afghanistan and South Africa.

Despite bouncing back to defeat Bangladesh and New Zealand, they failed to advance to the semi-finals.

The men in green ended their campaign on a sour note as England thumped them by 93 runs.

Azam, who resigned as captain after the World Cup, is now featuring in Pakistan’s three-match Test series against Australia, which got underway on December 14 in Perth.

Pakistan Squad for Australia Test Series: Shan Masood (captain), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel and Shaheen Shah Afridi

What do you think about Babar Azam stepping down as Pakistan captain? Good decision! 2578 ( 69.1 % ) Bad decision! 1153 ( 30.9 % )

