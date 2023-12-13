Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Kamran Akmal, who was recently appointed as a consultant member to Pakistan chief selector Wahab Riaz, believes Younis Khan, Shahid Afridi and Misbah-ul-Haq “would have won a World Cup” had they been shown the same support Babar Azam and his team received.

His comments come after the men in green failed to impress in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup, where they won four games and lost five.

Considering how much the current national team has been backed over the last three years, Akmal feels that they should have done a whole lot better.

“The amount of support Babar and this team got from fans in the last three years, had they shown the same support to Younis (Khan), Shahid (Afridi), Misbah (ul-Haq), these guys would have won a World Cup,” he was quoted as saying by NDTV.

Pakistan started their World Cup campaign with back-to-back wins over the Netherlands and Sri Lanka before stumbling against India, Australia, Afghanistan and South Africa.

Even though they fought back to defeat Bangladesh and New Zealand, they failed to advance to the semi-finals.

To add insult to injury, the men in green lost their final group stage game against England by 93 runs.

Azam, who stepped down as captain after the World Cup, will now feature in Pakistan’s three-match Test series against Australia, which begins on December 14 in Perth.

Pakistan Squad for Australia Test Series: Shan Masood (captain), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel and Shaheen Shah Afridi

