Former India cricketer Gundappa Viswanath said nobody can stop Pakistan batsman Babar Azam once he gets going.

Azam, who recently stepped down as captain in all three formats, is Pakistan’s go-to run-scorer in all three formats as he has consistently delivered big runs over the last few years.

While he hasn’t been at his usual best as of late, Viswanath knows it would be a huge mistake to underestimate the 29-year-old.

“If he starts playing, nobody can stop him,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Azam was recently involved in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup, where he scored 320 runs in nine matches, which included four half-centuries, at an average of 40.

Pakistan triumphed in their first two games against the Netherlands and Sri Lanka before losing four in a row to India, Australia, Afghanistan and South Africa.

Even though they managed to fight back and defeat Bangladesh and New Zealand, the men in green could not secure a semi-final spot for themselves.

Pakistan ended their World Cup campaign in disappointing fashion as they lost to England by 93 runs.

Azam’s next assignment will be Pakistan’s three-match Test series against Australia, which starts on December 14 in Perth.

Pakistan Squad for Australia Test Series: Shan Masood (captain), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel and Shaheen Shah Afridi

