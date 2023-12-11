Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Farveez Maharoof, the former Sri Lanka speedster, is in awe of the way Pakistan fast bowler Naseem Shah gets the ball to reverse swing.

He noted that the 20-year-old can move the ball both ways at high speeds, which makes him incredibly dangerous.

As if that wasn’t enough, Naseem possesses incredible control, which further boosts his wicket-taking capabilities.

“What a joy to watch Naseem Shah… reverse swing it both ways with pace. Great control and ability!” Maharoof said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Naseem recently missed the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup as he suffered a shoulder injury during the Asia Cup.

Pakistan won their first two World Cup games against the Netherlands and Sri Lanka before losing to India, Australia, Afghanistan and South Africa.

Despite bouncing back to beat Bangladesh and New Zealand, they could not make it to the semi-finals.

The men in green ended their campaign in disappointing fashion as England clobbered them by 93 runs.

Naseem will now miss Pakistan’s three-match Test series against Australia, which starts on December 14 in Perth.

Pakistan Squad for Australia Test Series: Shan Masood (captain), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel and Shaheen Shah Afridi

