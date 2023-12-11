Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Former New Zealand head coach Mike Hesson said Pakistan spinner Shadab Khan creates many wicket opportunities when he is bowling at his best.

Shadab’s form has been a major problem for the men in green as he is their go-to spinner in limited overs cricket.

The issue persisted in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup as the 25-year-old was restricted to two wickets in six matches at an average of 118.50 and an economy rate of 6.23.

While it remains to be seen what the future holds for the Mianwali native, Hesson hopes that he gets back to his best really soon as that is when he becomes a huge asset and an undroppable member of the team.

“If he is at his best with the ball, he can create many wicket-taking opportunities,” he told Sky Sports NZ as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan won their first two World Cup matches against the Netherlands and Sri Lanka before falling to India, Australia, Afghanistan and South Africa.

Despite fighting back to take down Bangladesh and New Zealand, they failed to advance to the semi-finals.

The men in green concluded their campaign on a sour note as England battered them by 93 runs.

Pakistan will now face Australia in a three-match Test series, but Shadab was not included in the squad.

The first Test between Pakistan and Australia will begin on December 14 in Perth.

Pakistan Squad for Australia Test Series: Shan Masood (captain), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel and Shaheen Shah Afridi

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: Can’t fault him for anything, Morne Morkel refuses to question Pakistan pace bowler’s effort and commitment

What are your thoughts on Shadab Khan? He is really good! He is ok! He is overrated! What are your thoughts on Shadab Khan? He is really good! 483 ( 49.34 % ) He is ok! 208 ( 21.25 % ) He is overrated! 288 ( 29.42 % )

Like this: Like Loading...