Legendary Pakistan left-arm pace bowler Wasim Akram has urged batsman Babar Azam to leave “the captaincy baggage behind” and focus on scoring runs.

Azam resigned as captain following his side’s elimination from the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup, where he made 320 runs in nine matches, which included four fifties, at an average of 40.

Since the 29-year-old has not been living up to expectations with the bat over the past few months, Wasim noted that it’s time he works on fixing the problems so that he can get back to his best.

“Babar Azam has to learn how to focus as a batter and score runs, leaving the captaincy baggage behind. It is easier said than done,” he said on A Sports as quoted by NDTV.

Pakistan kicked off their campaign with back-to-back wins over the Netherlands and Sri Lanka before losing four in a row to India, Australia, Afghanistan and South Africa.

Despite fighting back to take down Bangladesh and New Zealand, they could not make it through to the semi-finals.

The men in green ended their campaign in dismal fashion as England battered them by 93 runs.

Azam will now play for Pakistan in their three-match Test series against Australia, which starts on December 14 in Perth.

Pakistan Squad for Australia Test Series: Shan Masood (captain), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel and Shaheen Shah Afridi

