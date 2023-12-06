Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan is confident middle order batsman Saud Shakeel will be able to “score quickly” if he keeps playing his natural game.

Shakeel has been one of the standout players for Pakistan over the past couple of months as he has been a dominant force in Test cricket, scoring 875 runs in seven matches, which includes two centuries and six fifties, at an average of 87.50.

Having noticed the talent he possesses, the national selectors added him to the ODI team and he has brought some stability to the middle order, which had been a weak spot for the men in green.

In the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup, the 28-year-old amassed 241 runs in nine games, which included two fifties, at an average of 34.42.

Considering his strike-rate in the tournament was 97.96, Rizwan noted that if Shakeel keeps on playing like he has, the runs will come thick and fast for him.

“If he plays like he normally does, he’ll be fine and score quickly,” he told ESPNcricinfo as quoted by Geo Super.

In the World Cup, Rizwan made 395 runs in nine matches, which included a century and a fifty, at an average of 65.83.

Pakistan kicked off their campaign with wins over the Netherlands and Sri Lanka before stumbling against India, Australia, Afghanistan and South Africa.

Teetering on the verge of elimination, they bounced back to beat Bangladesh and New Zealand to stay in contention for a semi-final spot.

However, they fell short of reaching the final four and lost their last group stage match against England by 93 runs.

Rizwan and Shakeel will now feature in Pakistan’s upcoming three-match Test series against Australia, which begins on December 14 in Perth.

Pakistan Squad for Australia Test Series: Shan Masood (captain), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel and Shaheen Shah Afridi

