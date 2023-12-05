Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan power-hitter Mohammad Haris revealed that he spoke to India’s Lokesh Rahul and South Africa’s Quinton de Kock about wicketkeeping and fitness.

He noted that he got some tips and advice from them, which he will “look to apply and practice.”

Haris was a reserve player for Pakistan during the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup, but is considered to be one of the country’s best big-hitting prospects at the moment.

Currently, he is involved in the National T20 Cup and has accumulated 230 runs in eight matches for Peshawar Region, which includes two fifties, at an average of 28.75 and a strike-rate of 167.88.

“I also chatted to Quinton de Kock and KL Rahul about wicketkeeping and fitness. I will look to apply and practice,” the 22-year-old from Peshawar said in a video released by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) as quoted by Geo Super.

Pakistan began their campaign with consecutive wins over the Netherlands and Sri Lanka before stumbling against India, Australia, Afghanistan and South Africa.

Despite bouncing back to beat Bangladesh and New Zealand, they failed to make it to the semi-finals.

To add insult to injury, the men in green lost their final group stage game against England by 93 runs.

Pakistan will now face Australia in a three-match Test series, but Haris was not included in the squad.

The first Test between Pakistan and Australia will get underway on December 14 in Perth.

Pakistan Squad for Australia Test Series: Shan Masood (captain), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel and Shaheen Shah Afridi

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: I need clarity first, Pakistan all-rounder will only then consider returning

What are your thoughts on Mohammad Haris? He is really good! He is ok! He is overrated! What are your thoughts on Mohammad Haris? He is really good! 2804 ( 46.38 % ) He is ok! 1699 ( 28.1 % ) He is overrated! 1543 ( 25.52 % )

Like this: Like Loading...