Recently removed Pakistan team director Mickey Arthur has admitted that losing fast bowler Naseem Shah was a big deal as he held a unique role as a new ball bowler.

The 20-year-old missed the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup due to a shoulder injury he suffered during the Asia Cup.

As a result, Pakistan had to find somebody else to bowl with the new ball alongside Shaheen Shah Afridi and despite trying out Hasan Ali and Haris Rauf, it was evident that they were unable to have the same kind of impact as Naseem.

“When you lose Naseem Shah, you have to find somebody to bowl with a new ball,” Arthur was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

Pakistan triumphed in their first two games against the Netherlands and Sri Lanka before losing to India, Australia, Afghanistan and South Africa.

Even though they fought back to beat Bangladesh and New Zealand, they could not book their spot in the semi-finals.

The men in green concluded their campaign on a sour note as England crushed them by 93 runs.

Since he is still recovering from his shoulder injury, Naseem was not considered for selection for Pakistan’s three-match Test series against Australia, which begins on December 14 in Perth.

Pakistan Squad for Australia Test Series: Shan Masood (captain), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel and Shaheen Shah Afridi

