Pakistan left-arm seamer Mohammad Amir believed that Imad Wasim would have been the best option as T20I captain, but the spinner is no longer eligible as he recently announced his retirement from international cricket.

Amir’s comments come after Babar Azam resigned as captain in all three formats after the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup.

Instead of Imad, pace spearhead Shaheen Shah Afridi was named T20I skipper, while Shan Masood was appointed Test captain.

“For the T20I format, with the T20 World Cup on the horizon and a series of T20 matches and a Test series against Australia lined up before the mega event, I pick Imad Wasim,” Amir was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan won their first two World Cup games against the Netherlands and Sri Lanka before losing four in a row to India, Australia, Afghanistan and South Africa.

Despite bouncing back to beat Bangladesh and New Zealand, they could not book their spot in the semi-finals.

The men in green concluded their campaign on a sour note as England thumped them by 93 runs.

Pakistan will now take on Australia in a three-match Test series, which gets underway on December 14 in Perth.

Pakistan Squad for Australia Test Series: Shan Masood (captain), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel and Shaheen Shah Afridi

