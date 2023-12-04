Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan opener Imam-ul-Haq said Australia captain Pat Cummins is among the toughest bowlers he has faced since he possesses “very good pace.”

Imam added that in addition to bowling fast, Cummins also maintains an impeccable line and length, and can unleash lethal bouncers at any given time.

Cummins has troubled batsmen all over the world and is widely regarded as one of the best seamers in international cricket.

“In Test cricket, I really rate Pat Cummins. He has the quality to trouble the batsman with bouncers as well as good length ball. He also has a very good pace,” Imam told Grassroots Cricket as quoted by Geo Super.

The 27-year-old recently played for Pakistan in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup and accumulated 162 runs in six matches, which included a top score of 70, at an average of 27.

The men in green started the tournament with back-to-back wins over the Netherlands and Sri Lanka before going on a four-match losing streak against India, Australia, Afghanistan and South Africa.

Despite fighting back to beat Bangladesh and New Zealand, they failed to book their spot in the semi-finals.

The men in green concluded their campaign on a low as England pummelled them by 93 runs.

Imam will now feature in Pakistan’s three-match Test series against Australia, which starts on December 14 in Perth.

Pakistan Squad for Australia Test Series: Shan Masood (captain), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel and Shaheen Shah Afridi

