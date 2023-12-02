Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Record-breaking 161.3 kph fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar believes Pakistan opening batsman Fakhar Zaman is a “superstar.”

Zaman’s form was a major concern for Pakistan heading into the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup as he was struggling to score runs.

After only making 12 runs in the team’s opening match against the Netherlands, he was dropped and subsequently missed the next five games.

The 33-year-old finally returned to the playing XI and showcased how destructive he can be as he smashed 81 and 126 not out against Bangladesh and New Zealand respectively.

“Fakhar Zaman, you are a superstar,” Akhtar said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Pakistan began by beating the Netherlands and Sri Lanka before faltering against India, Australia, Afghanistan and South Africa.

Even though they bounced back to defeat Bangladesh and New Zealand, they failed to make it through to the semi-finals.

The men in green concluded their campaign on a sour note as England thrashed them by 93 runs.

Pakistan will now face Australia in a three-match Test series, but Zaman was not included in the 18-man squad announced for the tour.

The first Test between Pakistan and Australia will begin on December 14 in Perth.

Pakistan Squad for Australia Test Series: Shan Masood (captain), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel and Shaheen Shah Afridi

