Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Manoj Tiwary believes Pakistan superstar Babar Azam “has the skills” to be as good as legendary India batsman Sachin Tendulkar and Rohit Sharma, who currently captains the men in blue.

Azam has been Pakistan’s most consistent run-scorer in all three formats over the last few years.

Even though his form has dipped lately, Tiwary knows that it is only a matter of time until the 29-year-old is back to his dominant best.

“He has the skills to be among the legends like Sachin Tendulkar or Rohit Sharma,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Azam stepped down as Pakistan captain after the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup, where he scored 320 runs in nine matches, which included four fifties, at an average of 40.

The men in green began with consecutive wins over the Netherlands and Sri Lanka before losing four straight to India, Australia, Afghanistan and South Africa.

Even though they fought back to beat Bangladesh and New Zealand, they failed to make it to the semi-finals.

Pakistan ended their campaign in disappointing fashion as England hammered them by 93 runs.

Azam will now play for Pakistan in their three-match Test series against Australia, which starts on December 14 in Perth.

Pakistan Squad for Australia Test Series: Shan Masood (captain), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel and Shaheen Shah Afridi

