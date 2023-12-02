Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja has become aware of the fact that star batsman Babar Azam gets out every time he is aggressive.

Azam has been criticised for batting too slow on numerous occasions, which could be the cause for him trying to take a more attacking approach at times.

However, given how important the 29-year-old is, Ramiz urged him to be able to score runs quicker without getting dismissed.

“Every time he has been aggressive, he’s gotten out as well,” he told Star Sports as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Azam resigned as captain after Pakistan were eliminated from the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup, where he scored 320 runs in nine matches, which included four fifties, at an average of 40.

The men in green started off with consecutive wins over the Netherlands and Sri Lanka before stumbling against India, Australia, Afghanistan and South Africa.

Despite bouncing back to beat Bangladesh and New Zealand, they could not progress to the semi-finals.

To add insult to injury, Pakistan lost their last group stage match against England by 93 runs.

Azam’s next assignment will be Pakistan’s three-match Test series against Australia, which starts on December 14 in Perth.

Pakistan Squad for Australia Test Series: Shan Masood (captain), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel and Shaheen Shah Afridi

