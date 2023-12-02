Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Newly-appointed Pakistan T20I captain Shaheen Shah Afridi has praised fellow fast bowler Mohammad Wasim Jnr for the way he bowled in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup.

Wasim Jnr was one of the back-up bowlers Pakistan selected for the tournament, but he got the opportunity to play in a few games as the competition progressed.

The 22-year-old from North Waziristan made the most of the chances he was given as he took 10 wickets in four matches at an average of 21.50.

Afridi, who was Pakistan’s best bowler in the tournament with 18 wickets in nine games at an average of 26.72, admitted that Wasim Jnr bowled beautifully and deserved the success he had with the ball.

“Mohammad Wasim bowled really well,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan began by triumphing over the Netherlands and Sri Lanka before losing four straight to India, Australia, Afghanistan and South Africa.

Despite bouncing back to beat Bangladesh and New Zealand, they failed to advance to the semi-finals.

To add insult to injury, the men in green lost their last group stage match against England by 93 runs.

Afridi and Wasim Jnr have both been picked for Pakistan’s upcoming three-match Test series against Australia, which will begin on December 14 in Perth.

Pakistan Squad for Australia Test Series: Shan Masood (captain), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel and Shaheen Shah Afridi

