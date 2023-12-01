Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan batsman Ahmed Shehzad believes the national team really need the services of mystery spinner Abrar Ahmed in ODIs.

The team’s spin attack has come under immense scrutiny since Shadab Khan and Mohammad Nawaz have been highly ineffective when it comes to taking wickets.

Usama Mir hasn’t been at his best either, which has prompted questions to be asked about whether the men in green need to bring in a new spinner.

Shehzad feels Abrar is the answer to Pakistan’s problems in ODIs, especially considering how poorly Shadab, Nawaz and Mir bowled throughout the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup.

“We had been saying [for] quite some time [to] bring in Abrar Ahmad, [a] mystery spinner is needed,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

In the World Cup, Shadab took two wickets in six matches at an average of 118.50 and an economy rate of 6.23, while Nawaz claimed two wickets in five games at an average of 111.50 and an economy rate of 5.89.

As for Mir, he picked up four wickets in four matches at an average of 62 and an economy rate of 7.08.

Pakistan began by triumphing over the Netherlands and Sri Lanka before falling to India, Australia, Afghanistan and South Africa.

Despite bouncing back to beat Bangladesh and New Zealand, they were unable to make it through to the semi-finals.

The men in green concluded their campaign in dismal fashion as England pummelled them by 93 runs.

Abrar has been picked for Pakistan’s upcoming three-match Test series against Australia, which will start on December 14 in Perth.

Pakistan Squad for Australia Test Series: Shan Masood (captain), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel and Shaheen Shah Afridi

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: Brings the aggression and power-hitting Pakistan missing, Ian Bishop wants destructive powerhouse opening the batting

What are your thoughts on Abrar Ahmed? He is really good! He is ok! He is overrated! What are your thoughts on Abrar Ahmed? He is really good! 248 ( 71.68 % ) He is ok! 72 ( 20.81 % ) He is overrated! 26 ( 7.51 % )

Like this: Like Loading...