Iconic Pakistan pace bowler Wasim Akram confirmed seamer Mohammad Wasim Jnr was bowling faster as his speed was consistently over 140 kph.

Wasim Jnr was one of the standout performers for Pakistan in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup as he made the most of the few opportunities he was given.

The 22-year-old from North Waziristan took 10 wickets in four games at an average of 21.50.

Akram liked the way Wasim Jnr was bowling and applauded him for making a statement when he had the ball in his hand.

“His pace was up, bowled consistently over 140,” he said on A Sports as quoted by NDTV.

Pakistan won their first two matches against the Netherlands and Sri Lanka before falling to India, Australia, Afghanistan and South Africa

Despite fighting back to defeat Bangladesh and New Zealand, they failed to book their spot in the semi-finals.

The men in green ended their campaign in dismal fashion as England thumped them by 93 runs.

Wasim Jnr has been picked for Pakistan’s upcoming three-match Test series against Australia, which will get underway on December 14 in Perth.

Pakistan Squad for Australia Test Series: Shan Masood (captain), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel and Shaheen Shah Afridi

