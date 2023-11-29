Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Former Pakistan captain Misbah-ul-Haq believes left-arm spinner Faisal Akram “still isn’t getting consistent chances” and is not “bowling that much anywhere.”

At one point, Faisal was heralded as the next big spinner for Pakistan since he showed plenty of promise.

However, in the time that has passed, the 20-year-old seems to have fallen off the map to some extent.

“Faisal Akram, who is coming from Under-16, still isn’t getting consistent chances, and he doesn’t bowl that much anywhere. We invited him to practice matches against Pakistan, and at that time, everyone had trouble picking him, and there were issues in the nets as well,” Misbah was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

The Pakistan team recently played in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup and began by beating the Netherlands and Sri Lanka before losing to India, Australia, Afghanistan and South Africa.

Even though they ended their four-game losing streak with back-to-back wins over Bangladesh and New Zealand, they failed to advance to the semi-finals.

The men in green concluded their campaign on a low as England crushed them by 93 runs.

Pakistan will now face Australia in a three-match Test series, which will get underway on December 14 in Perth.

Pakistan Squad for Australia Test Series: Shan Masood (captain), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel and Shaheen Shah Afridi

