Former Pakistan captain Aamer Sohail has admitted that he isn’t convinced by spinner Mohammad Nawaz, questioning whether he should be picked in the national team anymore.

Nawaz hasn’t been in good form for the past couple of months and despite being backed for the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup, he failed to impress once again.

In the tournament, the 29-year-old from Rawalpindi took two wickets in five matches at an average of 111.50 and an economy rate of 5.89.

“Whenever there were talks of playing Nawaz, I wasn’t convinced,” Aamer was quoted as saying by Geo Super.

Pakistan won their first two matches against the Netherlands and Sri Lanka before falling to India, Australia, Afghanistan and South Africa.

Despite bouncing back to defeat Bangladesh and New Zealand, they could not qualify for the semi-finals.

The men in green ended their campaign in disappointing fashion as England crushed them by 93 runs.

Pakistan will now play a three-match Test series against Australia, but Nawaz was not included in the squad.

The first Test between Pakistan and Australia will begin on December 14 in Perth.

Pakistan Squad for Australia Test Series: Shan Masood (captain), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel and Shaheen Shah Afridi

