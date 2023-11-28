Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Former Pakistan bowling coach Morne Morkel believes express bowler Haris Rauf is “still one of the go-to guys” despite all the criticism he has faced.

While there is no denying that the 30-year-old is a wicket-taker, he has come under fire for leaking too many runs.

This was evident during the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup, where he conceded 533 runs in nine matches – the most by any bowler in a single edition of the World Cup.

However, he ended up finishing with 16 wickets at an average of 33.31, which Morkel believes shows how valuable he is.

“He is still one of the go-to guys,” he was quoted as saying by NDTV.

Pakistan triumphed in their first two games against the Netherlands and Sri Lanka before losing four straight to India, Australia, Afghanistan and South Africa.

Despite fighting back to take down Bangladesh and New Zealand, they could not make it to the semi-finals.

The men in green’s campaign ended on a low as England thrashed them by 93 runs.

Rauf was supposed to be picked for Pakistan’s upcoming three-match Test series against Australia, but pulled out due to workload concerns.

The first Test between Pakistan and Australia will start on December 14 in Perth.

Pakistan Squad for Australia Test Series: Shan Masood (captain), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel and Shaheen Shah Afridi

