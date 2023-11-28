Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Former Pakistan captain Azhar Ali believes it is impossible to compare Babar Azam to Inzamam-ul-Haq “in terms of match-winning innings.”

Explaining why, Azhar pointed out that Azam is still in the midst of his career and hasn’t accomplished everything he will.

As a result, it would be unfair to compare him to someone like Inzamam who played many match-winning knocks for the men in green during his illustrious career.

“If you look at him from the perspective of a match-winner, you cannot compare him to someone like Inzamam in terms of match-winning innings. Babar is halfway through his career but he has achieved so much for Pakistan,” Azhar was quoted as saying by Cricwick.

Azam recently resigned as Pakistan captain in all three formats and his last assignment before doing so was the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup, where he accumulated 320 runs in nine matches, which included four fifties, at an average of 40.

The men in green won their first two matches against the Netherlands and Sri Lanka before faltering against India, Australia, Afghanistan and South Africa.

Even though they bounced back to defeat Bangladesh and New Zealand, they were unable to advance to the semi-finals.

Pakistan’s campaign concluded on a low as they lost to England by 93 runs.

Azam will now represent Pakistan in their three-match Test series against Australia, which will get underway on December 14 in Perth.

Pakistan Squad for Australia Test Series: Shan Masood (captain), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel and Shaheen Shah Afridi

