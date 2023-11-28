Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Shadab Khan, the limited overs vice-captain, is glad to see fellow spinner Usama Mir performing well as it is “benefitting Pakistan.”

The 25-year-old remains Pakistan’s go-to spinner in ODIs and T20Is, but Mir has started being picked more regularly so that he can make his presence felt at the international level.

Shadab isn’t worried about competing with Mir as his priority is to see the men in green win matches.

“Usama Mir is performing well which is benefitting Pakistan,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Mir and Shadab were recently in action during the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup, with the former taking four wickets in four matches at an average of 62 and an economy rate of 7.08.

As for Shadab, he picked up two wickets in six games at an average of 118.50 and an economy rate of 6.23.

Pakistan will now face Australia in a three-match Test series, but neither Shadab nor Mir were included in the 18-man squad.

The first Test between Pakistan and Australia will start on December 14 in Perth.

Pakistan Squad for Australia Test Series: Shan Masood (captain), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel and Shaheen Shah Afridi

What are your thoughts on Usama Mir? He is really good! 43 ( 16.29 % ) He is ok! 110 ( 41.67 % ) He is overrated! 111 ( 42.05 % )

