Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Wasim Jnr revealed he was getting advice from fellow seamer Naseem Shah during the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup.

Naseem is unable to be picked at the moment since he is recovering from a shoulder injury he suffered during the Asia Cup.

As he was ruled out of the World Cup, Wasim Jnr got a few opportunities to prove his worth and didn’t disappoint as he took 10 wickets in four matches at an average of 21.50.

The 22-year-old admitted he was very grateful for the tips he received from Naseem and conceded that the men in green “are definitely missing” him.

“We are definitely missing Naseem Shah. I spoke to Naseem before Pakistan’s match against South Africa as well as Bangladesh. He advised me about how to bowl on these pitches which helped me. Naseem’s tips were really helpful for me,” he was quoted as saying by Geo Super.

Pakistan won their first two games against the Netherlands and Sri Lanka before losing four in a row to India, Australia, Afghanistan and South Africa.

Even though they fought back to beat Bangladesh and New Zealand, it was not enough to earn them a spot in the semi-finals.

The men in green concluded their campaign in dismal fashion as England hammered them by 93 runs.

Wasim Jnr has been picked for Pakistan’s upcoming three-match Test series against Australia, while Naseem was not considered for selection due to his shoulder injury.

The first Test between Pakistan and Australia gets underway on December 14 in Perth.

Pakistan Squad for Australia Test Series: Shan Masood (captain), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel and Shaheen Shah Afridi

