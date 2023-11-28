Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Former New Zealand head coach Mike Hesson said Pakistan spinner Shadab Khan has been a little too inconsistent as of late.

Shadab is Pakistan’s first-choice spinner and is expected to take plenty of wickets, especially in the middle overs.

However, his failure to do that over the past couple of months has put the men in green’s bowling attack under a lot of pressure.

The problem continued in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup as Shadab only took two wickets in six matches at an average of 118.50 and an economy rate of 6.23.

Since Hesson knows how important the 25-year-old is to Pakistan, he hopes the Mianwali native can get back to his best in the near future.

“He is a little bit inconsistent at the moment. Hopefully, he can do the job for them,” he told Sky Sports NZ as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan triumphed over the Netherlands and Sri Lanka to get their World Cup campaign off to the perfect start before everything fell apart as they lost to India, Australia, Afghanistan and South Africa.

Even though they fought back to take down Bangladesh and New Zealand, they could not advance to the semi-finals.

The men in green ended their campaign on a low as England smashed them by 93 runs.

Pakistan will now face Australia in a three-match Test series, but Shadab was not included in the 18-man squad named for the tour.

The first Test between Pakistan and Australia will begin on December 14 in Perth.

Pakistan Squad for Australia Test Series: Shan Masood (captain), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel and Shaheen Shah Afridi

What are your thoughts on Shadab Khan? He is really good! He is ok! He is overrated! What are your thoughts on Shadab Khan? He is really good! 483 ( 49.59 % ) He is ok! 206 ( 21.15 % ) He is overrated! 285 ( 29.26 % )

