Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Former England captain Michael Vaughan has slammed the “lack of respect” ex-Pakistan skipper Babar Azan has been shown, calling it “a disgrace.”

Azam’s form has not been up to scratch over the past couple of months, but he started to rediscover some consistency during the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup.

In the nine matches he played, the 29-year-old amassed 320 runs, which included four fifties, at an average of 40.

Given all Azam has done for Pakistan over the years, Vaughan admitted it is despicable to see the way he has been treated.

“I just don’t like the lack of respect that Babar Azam is being shown. I think it is a disgrace,” he told Cricbuzz as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan won their first two matches against the Netherlands and Sri Lanka before losing four in a row to India, Australia, Afghanistan and South Africa.

Despite fighting back to take down Bangladesh and New Zealand, they were unable to advance to the semi-finals.

The men in green ended their campaign in dismal fashion as England thrashed them by 93 runs.

Azam, who resigned as captain after the World Cup, will now play in Pakistan’s three-match Test series against Australia, which will start on December 14 in Perth.

Pakistan Squad for Australia Test Series: Shan Masood (captain), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel and Shaheen Shah Afridi

