Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Legendary Pakistan left-arm seamer Wasim Akram believes fast bowler Haris Rauf only gets wickets “when batters go after him.”

His comments come after Rauf conceded 533 runs in nine matches during the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup, which is the most ever in a single edition of the tournament.

While he did take 16 wickets at an average of 33.31, Wasim reiterated that most of his success with the ball came when batsmen were trying to up the scoring rate or finish the innings on a high.

“I think that he will only pick wickets when batters go after him,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan triumphed in their first two World Cup games against the Netherlands and Sri Lanka before losing four straight to India, Australia, Afghanistan and South Africa.

Even though they managed to bounce back with wins over Bangladesh and New Zealand, they failed to advance to the semi-finals.

The men in green ended their campaign on a low as England crushed them by 93 runs.

Rauf was set to be picked for Pakistan’s upcoming three-Test series against Australia, but he withdrew at the last minute due to concerns about his workload.

The first Test between Pakistan and Australia will begin on December 14 in Perth.

Pakistan Squad for Australia Test Series: Shan Masood (captain), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel and Shaheen Shah Afridi

