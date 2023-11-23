Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Legendary Pakistan big-hitting all-rounder Shahid Afridi has revealed that Usama Mir’s fielding was the “one fault” he found about the spinner.

Afridi recalled that during his tenure as Pakistan’s interim chief selector, he told the 27-year-old to improve his fielding as he was “not satisfied” with it.

However, it seems the problems have persisted as during the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup, the Sialkot native dropped a simple catch that would have dismissed Australia opener David Warner.

Warner went on to punish Pakistan in that match as he struck a brutal 163 off 124 balls, which included 14 boundaries and nine sixes.

“If you ask me, I have only found one fault in Usama from the time I was the chief selector, that was his fielding. When I selected him, I told him I am not satisfied with your fielding, yes we are selecting you as a genuine bowler, but you have to improve your fielding,” he was quoted as saying by Geo Super.

In the World Cup, Mir took four wickets in four matches at an average of 62 and an economy rate of 7.08.

Pakistan won their first two games against the Netherlands and Sri Lanka before stumbling against India, Australia, Afghanistan and South Africa.

Even though they bounced back to beat Bangladesh and New Zealand, it was not enough to earn them a spot in the semi-finals.

The men in green’s campaign ended in dismal fashion as England battered them by 93 runs.

Mir was not picked for Pakistan’s upcoming three-match Test series against Australia, which will start on December 14 in Perth.

Pakistan Squad for Australia Test Series: Shan Masood (captain), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel and Shaheen Shah Afridi

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: The only man that takes the game head-on, Gautam Gambhir tears Pakistan’s batting line-up apart

What are your thoughts on Usama Mir? He is really good! He is ok! He is overrated! What are your thoughts on Usama Mir? He is really good! 10 ( 14.49 % ) He is ok! 30 ( 43.48 % ) He is overrated! 29 ( 42.03 % )

Like this: Like Loading...