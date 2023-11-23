Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja admitted that ex-captain Babar Azam’s “body language is really down.”

He noted that if the 29-year-old frontline batsman doesn’t rediscover his confidence fast, it could end up spreading to and affecting other members of the national team.

Azam resigned as captain following the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup, where he amassed 320 runs in nine matches, which included four fifties, at an average of 40.

“Sadly I have to say that Babar Azam’s body language is really down. And if he is down, then [the] team will be down too,” Ramiz was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan triumphed in their first two games against the Netherlands and Sri Lanka before falling to India, Australia, Afghanistan and South Africa.

Even though they fought back to defeat Bangladesh and New Zealand, they failed to progress to the semi-finals.

The men in green’s campaign ended in disappointing fashion as England thrashed them by 93 runs.

Azam will now represent Pakistan in their three-match Test series against Australia, which will start on December 14 in Perth.

Pakistan Squad for Australia Test Series: Shan Masood (captain), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel and Shaheen Shah Afridi

