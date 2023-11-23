Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Stuart Broad, the legendary England pace bowler, said Pakistan seamer Haris Rauf’s unpredictability is one of the key reasons why he has enjoyed so much success.

Rauf has cemented his place in Pakistan’s ODI and T20I squads with consistent performances.

Many of his wickets have come through his searing pace, lethal bounce and rapid pace, which can reach speeds above 150 kph.

Since batsmen don’t know what to expect next when the 30-year-old is bowling, Broad pointed out that it makes their lives even more difficult.

“One of Haris Rauf’s greatest strengths is that he is so unpredictable. You’ve got no clue as a batter what’s coming. There’s no real cues to predict it,” he was quoted as saying by respected journalist Saj Sadiq on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Rauf was recently in action in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup and took 16 wickets in nine games at an average of 33.31.

The men in green started with wins over the Netherlands and Sri Lanka before faltering against India, Australia, Afghanistan and South Africa.

Even though they fought back to take down Bangladesh and New Zealand, it was not enough to earn them a spot in the semi-finals.

Pakistan ended their campaign on a low as England battered them by 93 runs.

Rauf was supposed to play for Pakistan in their upcoming three-Test series against Australia, but he pulled out of the squad at the last minute due to workload concerns.

Pakistan Squad for Australia Test Series: Shan Masood (captain), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel and Shaheen Shah Afridi

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: Stuns opponents, Tom Moody amazed by Pakistan power-hitter’s ruthless aggression

What are your thoughts on Haris Rauf? He is really good! He is ok! He is overrated! What are your thoughts on Haris Rauf? He is really good! 2596 ( 64.55 % ) He is ok! 873 ( 21.71 % ) He is overrated! 553 ( 13.75 % )

Like this: Like Loading...