Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan left-arm spinner Imad Wasim has taken a cheeky dig at former captain Babar Azam, saying he has not won a big match for the national team since scoring a brilliant century against New Zealand in the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup.

He noted that the 29-year-old has to start performing at the biggest tournaments, especially after his performance in the 2023 World Cup.

Azam, who stepped down as captain after the tournament, finished with 320 runs in nine matches, which included four half-centuries, at an average of 40.

Imad insisted that his comments about the Lahore native are “not criticism but a fact.”

Previously, the 34-year-old had made it clear that he and Azam are not “enemies” as there had been rumours about them not seeing eye to eye when they both played for the Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

“At the world stage there is pressure but it is also the place where you prove your worth. I think the last time Babar performed in a big match was against New Zealand in the 2019 World Cup, when he scored a century. But after that, he is yet to win a big match for Pakistan. This is not criticism but a fact,” Imad was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan won their first two matches in the 2023 World Cup, beating the Netherlands and Sri Lanka, before faltering against India, Australia, Afghanistan and South Africa.

Despite fighting back to take down Bangladesh and New Zealand, it was not enough to earn them a spot in the semi-finals.

The men in green ended their campaign in dismal fashion as England crushed them by 93 runs.

Azam will now represent Pakistan in their three-match Test series against Australia, which will begin on December 14 in Perth.

Pakistan Squad for Australia Test Series: Shan Masood (captain), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel and Shaheen Shah Afridi

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: Doesn’t leak runs, Waqar Younis calls 20-year-old Pakistan pace sensation a good bowler

What do you think about Babar Azam stepping down as Pakistan captain? Good decision! Bad decision! What do you think about Babar Azam stepping down as Pakistan captain? Good decision! 516 ( 69.35 % ) Bad decision! 228 ( 30.65 % )

Like this: Like Loading...