Former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja has questioned the future of spinners Shadab Khan and Mohammad Nawaz as both of them “have not performed up to the mark.”

Both bowlers failed to impress in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup, with Shadab taking two wickets in six matches at an average of 118.50 and an economy rate of 6.23.

As for Nawaz, he finished with two wickets in five games at an average of 111.50 and an economy rate of 5.89.

Since both of them have been ineffective for quite some time now, Ramiz debated whether Pakistan should continue backing Usama Mir.

Mir was given chances to play in the World Cup, but didn’t have a major impact either as he claimed four wickets in four matches at an average of 62 and an economy rate of 7.08.

Going forward, Ramiz admitted that the national selectors have some tough decisions to make when it comes to the team’s spin attack.

“Pakistan need a proper spinner. Can they take the chance by playing Usama Mir? The two spinners that are playing now are all-rounders. They have not performed up to the mark,” he told Jio Cinema as quoted by NDTV.

Pakistan won their first two World Cup games against the Netherlands and Sri Lanka before stumbling against India, Australia, Afghanistan and South Africa.

Even though they bounced back to defeat Bangladesh and New Zealand, they fell short in their bid to make it to the semi-finals.

Pakistan ended their World Cup campaign on a low as they lost to England by 93 runs.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Hasan Ali

