Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Kamran Akmal has advised up-and-coming Pakistan batsman Haseebullah Khan to work on his wicketkeeping so that he can compete with the other players who play in that position.

Haseebullah has been a strong performer in domestic cricket and currently averages 36, 45.69 and 21.53 in first-class cricket, List A cricket and T20s.

Akmal noted that if the 20-year-old from Pishin were to focus more of his effort on improving his wicketkeeping skills, it is possible he could be in contention to make his international debut in the future.

“Haseebullah, he’s a batsman but needs to improve a little bit in wicketkeeping,” he told Cricket Pakistan.

The Pakistan cricket team recently featured in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup and began their campaign with back-to-back wins over the Netherlands and Sri Lanka before losing their next four matches against India, Australia, Afghanistan and South Africa.

Despite hitting back with victories over Bangladesh and New Zealand, the men in green failed to qualify for the semi-finals.

In their final group stage game, Pakistan succumbed to a 93-run loss at the hands of England.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Hasan Ali

